A fresh start

Known for its refreshing açaí bowls and loaded waffles, Waffle and Berry is now located on the second level of Ohana Hale Waikiki (1958 Kalakaua Ave.). Açaí bowls ($14) are organic, dairy-free and vegan with no added fillers or juices. There’s even a toppings bar where you can add cacao nibs, honey and granola. Signature waffles feature combos like berries and cream ($15).

Visit waffleandberry.com.

Sweet and savory waffles

Located in Koko Marina Center, La Liégeliose (7192 Kalanianaole Hwy.) is known for its liege waffles that are made using a dough from Belgium. The dough is made with quality European ingredients, and the biz offers both sweet and savory waffles.

If you want something sweet, get The Authentic ($7) — a caramelized waffle with vanilla — and add toppings like Nutella and strawberry jam.

If you prefer savory, go for The Italian ($13) with prosciutto, pesto, sundried tomatoes and mozzarella burrata.

Call 808-978-0740 or follow the biz on Instagram (@laliegeoise_honolulu).

‘Mango’-nificent

Summer is synonymous with mango season — and Moke’s

Bread and Breakfast Kaimuki (1127 11th Ave.) has mango pancakes (two for $13.95, three for $14.95) for a limited time.

The restaurant’s famous pancakes are topped with mango cream sauce, fresh mango pieces, li hing powder and powdered sugar. Be sure to try other featured specials like the Jazzy Jeff ($21.95) — hash browns stuffed with Philly cheesesteak toppings (sliced rib-eye, bell peppers, mushrooms, onions and Swiss cheese) and served with two eggs, fried rice and gravy all over — and Surf and Turf ($23.95), a hearty combo of rib-eye, garlic shrimp, garlic rice and green salad.

Call 808-367-0571 or visit mokeshawaii.com.

Kelli Shiroma Braiotta’s column features a variety of tips and insider knowledge about Oahu’s dining scene. Follow Kelli on Instagram (@kellishiromabraiotta).