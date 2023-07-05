Fried chicken feast

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

National Fried Chicken Day is tomorrow, July 6. If you’re looking to celebrate with a crispy chicken feast, check out the following options.

bb.q Chicken

With locations in both Aiea and Kahala, bb.q Chicken is known for its authentic

KFC (Korean fried chicken) that’s fried using the traditional Korean method, according to bb.q Chicken Hawaii owner Young il Yoon.

“The chicken is hand-battered and fried at 165 degrees Celsius for a longer period of time, creating that crispy texture,” he explains.

Golden fried chicken and honey garlic chicken are the business’s bestsellers.

Visit bbdotqchickenhawaii.com.

Bliss Lounge

Bliss Lounge (1095 Dillingham Blvd. Ste. F1) is known for being a karaoke bar, but the business features Soul Chicken’s crispy Korean fried chicken as part of its food menu.

Popular options include chicken sandwich with french fries, chicken wings and the chicken combo. The latter is perfect if you want a little of everything, as it comes with chicken wings in the flavors of your choice with two sides. Choose from fried, shoyu, honey or yang nyeom chicken.

Want something extra spicy? Go with the Hell’s Gate option.

Call 808-404-8607.

Chicken and Brisket

Chicken and Brisket (1000 Kamehameha Hwy.), located in Pearl Highlands Center, offers American barbecue with a local twist. This locally owned and operated business is known for dishes like its brisket and chicken plate, ranch chicken sandwich and Yum chicken plate.

Don’t forget to choose from dipping sauces like buffalo, cilantro-jalapeño aioli, buttermilk ranch, sweet Hawaiian chile sauce and sweet barbecue.

Call 808-784-1164 or visit chickenandbrisket.com.

Overlord Chicken

Overlord Chicken (726 Kapahulu Ave.) is known for its Chinese-style fried chicken. Its deep-fried, crispy, juicy Overlord chicken (whole chicken) is a signature dish. Other popular menu items include spicy chicken, chicken sandwiches, chicken skewers and drumsticks.

Call 808-312-3616 or visit overlordchicken.com.

Popeyes Hawaii

Popeyes Hawaii (various locations) offers a variety of fried chicken meals, available as family meals with biscuits and sides, chicken tenders or nuggets. Combo meals featuring the classic or spicy chicken sandwich are also popular.

The business’s ghost pepper wings — bone-in chicken that’s marinated in a blend of peppers (including ghost peppers) for 12 hours, then battered and fried — are back for a limited time.

Visit popeyeshawaii.com.

Soul Chicken

Soul Chicken (1095 Dillingham Blvd. Ste. F1) is literally a walk-up window, but neighboring business Bliss Lounge Hawaii also serves up its fried chicken.

The most popular fried chicken flavors are sweet and spicy wings, followed by fried chicken and honey chicken. You can choose between chicken wings and boneless chicken. Other flavors include shoyu and wasabi mayo. If you can’t decide, go with the fried chicken and get a bunch of sauces for dipping.

Call 808-800-6599.

Eighty Chicken Sandwiches

Located at Kahuku Sugar Mill, Eighty Chicken Sandwiches (56-565 Kamehameha Hwy.) offers chicken sandwiches served with handcut fries on Saturdays and Sundays. These massive sandwiches feature buttermilk-fried chicken breasts dipped in North Shore-style hot sauce (a twist on Nashville hot sauce) and served in toasted brioche buns filled with crisp, sliced pickles and freshly shredded lettuce.

“I can get about 80 half-pound chicken sandwiches from one 40-pound case of chicken breast,” says business owner Adam Wade. “Once I go through one case, that’s it — we’re sold out.”

Follow the biz on Instagram (@eightychickensandwiches).

Good Chicken

Kakaako-based Good Chicken

(941 Kawaiahao St.) is open for takeout only, and the biz offers Korean fried chicken in flavors like garlic chile, honey shoyu and barbecue. Chicken tenders and boneless chicken are also available.

Chicken plates are also popular, as they include rice and mac salad. Round out your meal with sides like tteokbokki, fried pork mandoo and kimari.

Call 808-744-7239 or visit goodchickenhawaii.com.