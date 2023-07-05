comscore Fried chicken feast | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Crave

Fried chicken feast

  • By Kelli Shiroma Braiotta
  • Today
  • Photo courtesy bb.q Chicken
  • Photo courtesy bb.q Chicken
  • Bliss Lounge. Photo by Kelli Shiroma Braiotta
  • Chicken and Brisket. Photo by Kelli Shiroma Braiotta
  • Overlord Chicken. Photo by Kelli Shiroma Braiotta
  • Photo courtesy Popeyes Hawaii
  • Soul Chicken. Photo by Kelli Shiroma Braiotta
  • Soul Chicken. Photo by Kelli Shiroma Braiotta
  • Eighty Chicken Sandwiches. Photo by Kelli Shiroma Braiotta
  • Good Chicken. Photo by Kelli Shiroma Braiotta

National Fried Chicken Day is tomorrow, July 6. If you’re looking to celebrate with a crispy chicken feast, check out the following options. Read more

Previous Story
A hidden gem that won't disappoint

Scroll Up