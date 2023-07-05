Let’s ‘meat’ up

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Business owner Aaron Kim recalls working at Blazin’ Steaks when he was in high school. Little did he know at the time, though, that would be the future inspiration for his own food truck, Meatheads.

“It was a real random idea, but I figured I’d give it a shot and see how it goes,” Kim says. “(What we’re doing now) is a similar concept — steak, chicken and shrimp plates — and it’s something I already have experience in. I wanted to give it a try.

“There’s no place you can get a quick steak plate in Kakaako,” he adds. “The only steak places around here are dine-in spots, not grab and go, so this location by Mother Waldron Park (corner of Cooke and Pohukaina streets) is a good place for us.”

Meatheads’ bestseller is its garlic steak plate (regular $16, large $19), which features a homemade garlic sauce. Other popular choices include garlic steak and chicken (regular $17, large $20) and teriyaki steak and garlic shrimp (regular $18, large $20). All plates include two scoops of rice and tossed salad.

Customers can also add toppings like mushrooms and onions ($2).

“Our housemade garlic sauce makes us stand out,” Kim says. “We use tri tip for the steak plates. Our prices are also good, especially for being in town; most people order the large plates.”

The food truck is currently open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays-Fridays. The biz gets especially busy between noon and 1 p.m. Follow the food truck on Instagram (@meatheadskakaako).

Meatheads

Corner of Cooke and Pohukaina streets in Kakaako

CallHow to order: In person, via phone or Instagram direct message

How to pay: Cash, Apple Pay and credit cards accepted