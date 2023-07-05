Let’s ‘meat’ up
- By Kelli Shiroma Braiotta
-
Today
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
Mix plate ($18) with teri steak and garlic shrimp. PHOTO BY ANTHONY CONSILLIO
Garlic steak and chicken mix plate ($18). PHOTO BY ANTHONY CONSILLIO
Garlic steak ($16). PHOTO BY ANTHONY CONSILLIO
-
Co-owner Sarah Kosai with Mia and co-owner Aaron Kim. PHOTO BY ANTHONY CONSILLIO
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree