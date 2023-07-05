comscore Let's 'meat' up | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Let’s ‘meat’ up

  • By Kelli Shiroma Braiotta
  • Today
  • Mix plate ($18) with teri steak and garlic shrimp. PHOTO BY ANTHONY CONSILLIO
  • Garlic steak and chicken mix plate ($18). PHOTO BY ANTHONY CONSILLIO
  • Garlic steak ($16). PHOTO BY ANTHONY CONSILLIO
  • Co-owner Sarah Kosai with Mia and co-owner Aaron Kim. PHOTO BY ANTHONY CONSILLIO

Meatheads’ bestseller is its garlic steak plate (regular $16, large $19), which features a homemade garlic sauce. Read more

