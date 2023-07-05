comscore Holualoa Elementary undergoing extensive renovations | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Holualoa Elementary undergoing extensive renovations

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 11:08 p.m.
  • HSTA Holualoa Elementary School will be able to start the school year on its renovated campus, the Department of Education says. An aerial view of the campus.

    HSTA

    Holualoa Elementary School will be able to start the school year on its renovated campus, the Department of Education says. An aerial view of the campus.

  • Holualoa Elementary School's campus is seen in this aerial photo. Hawaii’s teachers union, educators and parents Monday called out the state for what they say is a lack of action in addressing mold and rats in classrooms, structural damage and other persistent problems at Holualoa Elementary School. (HSTA Courtesy photo/Special to West Hawaii Today)

    Holualoa Elementary School's campus is seen in this aerial photo. Hawaii’s teachers union, educators and parents Monday called out the state for what they say is a lack of action in addressing mold and rats in classrooms, structural damage and other persistent problems at Holualoa Elementary School. (HSTA Courtesy photo/Special to West Hawaii Today)

The Department of Education says students and staff at Holualoa Elementary on Hawaii island will start the new school year with revamped classrooms and other facilities after renovation work over the summer break to address problems with mold. Read more

Previous Story
Honolulu police urge motorists to drive sober on July 4th

Scroll Up