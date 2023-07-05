comscore State finds new operator for low-income complex | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

State finds new operator for low-income complex

  • By Andrew Gomes agomes@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / 2021 In 2022 a state agency aimed to sell the 72-unit affordable rental housing complex called Kulia i ka Nu‘u in Waianae. Solar Farm View Estates LLC became the new leasehold owner and operator.

    In 2022 a state agency aimed to sell the 72-unit affordable rental housing complex called Kulia i ka Nu‘u in Waianae. Solar Farm View Estates LLC became the new leasehold owner and operator.

A private development partnership has taken over the Kulia i ka Nu‘u low-­income rental housing complex in Waianae under a state land lease arrangement that includes a planned renovation of the property. Read more

