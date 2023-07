Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The state Department of Health has issued a formal notice to proceed to retail for a medical cannabis dispensary in West Oahu.

Aloha Green Holdings Inc., doing business as Aloha Green Apothecary, passed its on-site inspection of a fourth retail dispensary at 92-1047 Olani St., Unit 1-110, in Kapolei.

The business was to begin sales on Monday. DOH says this is the state’s 23rd retail medical cannabis dispensary.

As of June 29, 33,032 patients and 2,797 caregivers were registered statewide for the use of medical cannabis, DOH says.

Severe pain, seizures and post- traumatic stress disorder are cited as maladies for many patients, the state says.