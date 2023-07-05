Dave Reardon: Minn leaves behind a legacy of integrity

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Hubert Minn performed with dignity in three rings that could put any circus to shame. Technically, only boxing has a ring, but the other two — politics and the Board of Education — are known for featuring plenty of clowns, too.

Minn, however, is remembered for integrity and being no nonsense in all three.

He died Thursday at 76, of natural causes.

His father, Herbert Minn, was also a prominent figure in the same three worlds. In boxing, Herbert was a judge, a successful amateur fighter, a trainer, a promoter, and a coach at the University of Hawaii.

Hubert played football and ran track at ‘Iolani, and learned boxing basics from this father.

Other than in some instructional sparring, Hubert only took on his dad once — and not by his own doing. It was for a seat on the state Board of Education, which Hubert won at age 28, just a couple of years after his graduation from Cal State Northridge with a degree in physical education.

Herbert — who had put his son on the ballot without him knowing and was in the same election — didn’t win a seat that time.

Hubert served on the BOE for 10 consecutive years, chairing it in 1978-79. He was named Hawaii State Teacher of the Year in 1993 while at Wahiawa Middle School, where he taught social studies.

The younger Minn later became an international educator in science — the sweet science. When he wasn’t judging boxing matches himself (in some cases with his father also among the trio) he held seminars on the craft, worldwide. It could be anywhere: Russia, the Philippines, Japan.

Aspiring and experienced officials alike would pay to learn what Minn knew from judging more than 50 world championship fights and as chair of the World Boxing Council’s officiating committee for more than 20 years.

“(Minn) left an indelible mark in the hearts of thousands from around the world,” WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman said in a text to the Honolulu Star-Advertiser. “His sweet smile and always caring words will be in our minds forever.”

Minn, who tried to rebuild pro boxing in Hawaii in recent years, held similar seminars in the islands, too — for no charge.

