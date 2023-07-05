Duke’s paddle carries aloha spirit 80 years later
- By Kyle Galdeira Special to the Star-Advertiser
- Updated 12:05 a.m.
CRAIG T. KOJIMA /SCKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
Wink Arnott, above, held the paddle Duke Kahanamoku broke in the first Fourth of July race in 1943. His father, Tom Arnott, was also a member of the crew led by Kahanamoku.
CRAIG T. KOJIMA /SCKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
ML O’Brien, above, held a photo taken in 1965 of Duke Kahanamoku’s 75th birthday celebration. O’Brien is fourth from the right in the photo. Her late husband, Tommy O’Brien, paddled with Kahanamoku.
