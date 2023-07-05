Paddlers unite at Macfarlane Regatta

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
Paddlers and spectators, above, gathered on Waikiki Beach for the annual Fourth of July Walter J. MacFarlane Regatta.
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
In the water, Hui Nalu Canoe Club’s girls 16 crew claimed a victory in its race in the Oahu Hawaiian Canoe Racing Association event.
KYLE GALDEIRA / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER
The quarter-mile military race featured seven canoes, led by the victorious Air Force squad of Neal Robinson, left, Elke AhLeong, Chalice Pagulayan, Peter AhLeong and Liz Sabog. The race was the first event of the 79th Walter J. Macfarlane Memorial Canoe Regatta held Tuesday at Waikiki Beach.
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
Waikiki Surf Club’s boys 12 and under crew approached the finish line to win its event during the Walter J. Macfarlane Memorial Canoe Regatta on Tuesday at Waikiki Beach.