Paddlers unite at Macfarlane Regatta

Moments after the Walter J. Macfarlane Memorial Canoe Regatta got underway in the calm waters lapping the iconic white sand of Waikiki Beach, seasoned paddler and coach Kamoa Kalama felt butterflies in his stomach the way he did as a keiki.

Even though he was getting ready to participate in the Macfarlane competition 55 years after first racing in it as a 12-year-old, Kalama explained that the butterflies “have turned to eagles knowing the excitement and history of being here at Duke’s beach — it’s a special time.”

Kalama represented Kailua Canoe Club in steering the Navy SEALs squad to a runner-up finish in the Macfarlane Invitational Military Race featuring members of the Armed Forces. The U.S. Air Force soared to victory, catching a few clutch waves along the way to sneak past the SEALs by 0.26 seconds at the Macfarlane Regatta held every Independence Day.

The tradition of what was originally known as the “Water Carnival” starting in the early 1940s continued as outrigger canoe paddlers from the Oahu Hawaiian Canoe Racing Association participated in the 79th edition of the Macfarlane Regatta.

The quarter-mile military race featured seven canoes, led by the victorious Air Force crew of Neal Robinson, Elke AhLeong, Chalice Pagulayan, Peter AhLeong and Liz Sabog, with help from Honolulu Pearl Canoe Club’s veteran steersman Alfred Van Gieson.

Every participant received a gold medal in appreciation of their service to the country regardless of their standing in the race.

“This is a huge privilege to be a part of such an esteemed group protecting our country, so it’s always exciting to get these young guys out on the water,” Kalama said after steering in the military race. “You hear (the different military branches) talking back and forth and their competitive banter, so it’s great to see them get to