comscore Paddlers unite at Macfarlane Regatta | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Paddlers unite at Macfarlane Regatta

  • By Kyle Galdeira Special to the Star-Advertiser
  • Today
  • Updated 12:29 a.m.
  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Paddlers and spectators, above, gathered on Waikiki Beach for the annual Fourth of July Walter J. MacFarlane Regatta.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Paddlers and spectators, above, gathered on Waikiki Beach for the annual Fourth of July Walter J. MacFarlane Regatta.

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM In the water, Hui Nalu Canoe Club’s girls 16 crew claimed a victory in its race in the Oahu Hawaiian Canoe Racing Association event.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM

    In the water, Hui Nalu Canoe Club’s girls 16 crew claimed a victory in its race in the Oahu Hawaiian Canoe Racing Association event.

  • KYLE GALDEIRA / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER The quarter-mile military race featured seven canoes, led by the victorious Air Force squad of Neal Robinson, left, Elke AhLeong, Chalice Pagulayan, Peter AhLeong and Liz Sabog. The race was the first event of the 79th Walter J. Macfarlane Memorial Canoe Regatta held Tuesday at Waikiki Beach.

    KYLE GALDEIRA / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER

    The quarter-mile military race featured seven canoes, led by the victorious Air Force squad of Neal Robinson, left, Elke AhLeong, Chalice Pagulayan, Peter AhLeong and Liz Sabog. The race was the first event of the 79th Walter J. Macfarlane Memorial Canoe Regatta held Tuesday at Waikiki Beach.

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Waikiki Surf Club’s boys 12 and under crew approached the finish line to win its event during the Walter J. Macfarlane Memorial Canoe Regatta on Tuesday at Waikiki Beach.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Waikiki Surf Club’s boys 12 and under crew approached the finish line to win its event during the Walter J. Macfarlane Memorial Canoe Regatta on Tuesday at Waikiki Beach.

Moments after the Walter J. Macfarlane Memorial Canoe Regatta got underway in the calm waters lapping the iconic white sand of Waikiki Beach, seasoned paddler and coach Kamoa Kalama felt butterflies in his stomach the way he did as a keiki. Read more

Previous Story
Television and radio – July 5, 2023

Scroll Up