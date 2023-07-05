Warriors’ defensive depth takes a hit before camp

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

When training camp opens in three weeks, the University of Hawaii football team will be without two recruits who were signed for defensive depth. Read more

When training camp opens in three weeks, the University of Hawaii football team will be without two recruits who were signed for defensive depth.

Safety DeMarco “Nu-Nu” Moorer did not meet the requirements to complete his transfer from Riverside City College, where he was named to the California Community College Football Coaches Association’s 2022 first team. CCFCA first-team players are considered junior college All-Americans.

Defensive tackle Josh Jerome, who signed with UH in December, decided to forgo his final season of football with the Rainbow Warriors to pursue a career as a firefighter.

Moorer made a signed commitment to the Warriors on Feb. 1 with the intent of joining the rotation in the secondary. The Warriors’ 4-2-5 scheme employs two safeties and a hybrid nickel. If Moorer met the transfer requirements, he would have had three years to play two UH seasons. Moorer, who is 6 foot 1 and 185 pounds, led California community colleges with nine interceptions. Last year, Riverside City went 12-1, with its only loss coming in the state championship game against College of San Mateo.

Last year’s starting safeties, Meki Pei and Peter Manuma, return for their second UH season. Matagi Thompson, who started the first four games last season, has fully recovered from an injury. Cam Bell and Kona Moore, who played two games last year, were allowed to count 2022 as a redshirt season.

Justin Sinclair, who transferred from College of San Mateo in January, was the first-team nickelback during UH’s spring training.

Arizona transfer McKenzie Barnes, who did not play last season after suffering an Achilles injury, will miss this year, as well. Justin Prince, who transferred from UTEP in January, also will not play for UH in 2023.

Jerome, who played in 44 games over five years at Eastern Washington, was set to be reunited with UH co-defensive coordinator Eti Ena. In 2021, when Ena was EWU’s defensive coordinator, Jerome amassed 13.5 tackles for loss, including seven sacks. Because of the COVID-19 exemption, Jerome had one season of NCAA eligibility remaining. Jerome signed with UH last December, but did not participate in the spring drills. Instead he opted to pursue a career as a firefighter.

Jerome would have added depth to the interior defensive line. Kuao Peihopa, who transferred from Washington in January; Ezra Evaimalo; Foi Shaw and Anthony Sagapolutele are established defensive tackles. Trinity Valley College transfer Daniel “Sauce” Williams joined UH last month.

The Warriors are waiting for the NCAA to rule on starting defensive tackle John “JT” Tuitupou’s petition to play this season. Before joining UH in 2020, Tuitupou, a 2016 Kalaheo High graduate, missed two seasons to support his family. With the COVID-19 exemption, Tuitupou’s appeal seeks a fifth year of eligibility.