comscore Warriors’ defensive depth takes a hit before camp | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Warriors’ defensive depth takes a hit before camp

  • By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:33 a.m.

When training camp opens in three weeks, the University of Hawaii football team will be without two recruits who were signed for defensive depth. Read more

Previous Story
UH alum Hepa earns spot in NBA summer league
Next Story
Scoreboard – July 5, 2023

Scroll Up