Letter: Gun advocates would make isles like Alabama

Among its other distinctions, Alabama has six times the gun deaths per capita as Hawaii.

The people here who are pushing to carry more guns in public are basically saying, ”Let’s make Hawaii like Alabama.”

Larry Meacham

Wahiawa

