Letter: Thomas could overturn decisions affecting him

In his concurring opinion in the Dobbs decision, overturning 49 years of precedent on abortion, Justice Clarence Thomas suggested that perhaps they should look at overturning some other decisions. I agree. Read more

The U.S. Supreme Court should overturn Loving v. Virginia, thereby outlawing interracial marriage. Then we could immediately arrest Clarence and Ginny Thomas for miscegenation.

Jim Keefe

Waikiki

