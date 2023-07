Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The past two years’ records for the state’s recycling and refund program have been audited, with no findings of deficiencies or noncompliance. That’s the good news, as the Department of Health’s Deposit Beverage Container Program has been subject to fraud in the past.

The bad news: The audit reports a “significant deficiency” in internal safeguards against fraud, along with reliance on third-party certifications — raising the risk of fraud in the future.