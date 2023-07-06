comscore Cyanotech loses $1.4M as viability questioned | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Cyanotech loses $1.4M as viability questioned

  • By Dave Segal dsegal@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Cyanotech Corp., a Kona-­based producer of health dietary supplements from microalgae, swung to a loss of $1.4 million in the fourth quarter from a profit of $277,000 in the year-earlier period as sales dropped significantly. Read more

Previous Story
On the Move: Liuone Faagai

Scroll Up