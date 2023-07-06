Kailua-Kona man, 20, dies after Fourth of July fireworks accident

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

A 20-year-old Kailua-Kona man who died after a fireworks accident during Fourth of July celebrations is the second reported death from fireworks in the state this year. Read more

Hawaii police and fire department personnel responded to reports of an accident at 10:27 p.m. Tuesday in a retail parking lot in the 74-5400 block of Kamakaeha Avenue in Kailua-­Kona.

Bystanders said they saw Glen John Nakata holding a fireworks “launcher” above his head when the firework went off, sending Nakata to the ground, police said. First responders found Nakata lying on the ground with a significant head injury, police said.

He was taken to Kona Community Hospital and was pronounced dead from his injury at 11:55 p.m. Tuesday. Police have launched a coroner’s inquest investigation.

The death follows a fatal accident on New Year’s Day on Oahu, when a 28-year-old Wahiawa man died after he was struck in the face by a firework.

The use of fireworks continues to be a hot topic in Hawaii because of its possible dangers to people and pets, and the nuisance they make with their noise and smoke. Bills to address fireworks-related problems in Hawaii are introduced almost every year in the state Legislature. This year proved to be no exception as there were more than a dozen fireworks-related bills filed for the session.

During Tuesday’s Fourth of July celebrations, first responders dealt with injuries as well as fires and numerous 911 calls related to fireworks.

Hawaii island officials reported two other celebration-­­related injuries, including a serious injury to a patient’s hands and face caused by fireworks and another person twisting their ankle after jumping over a firework. Authorities also dealt with several fires caused by fireworks, including a brush fire that charred about a quarter of an acre, a dumpster fire and a vehicle fire.

The Maui Fire Department said it responded to 20 emergency calls Tuesday, most of which were “small brush fires and rubbish bin fires which could be quickly extinguished.”

However, the department had to extinguish a brush fire that ended up burning about 50 acres of land mauka of Piilani Highway near Ohukai Road. The fire began around 8:45 p.m. Tuesday, and firefighters had to work overnight to bring it under control.

At around 2:40 a.m. Wednesday, Maui firefighters also extinguished a fire near Holomua Road that burned about 4 acres in the area of an encampment.

A majority of the fireworks-related incidents were reports of noise or illegal use of fireworks.

But about a dozen people on Oahu were injured during the celebrations, Honolulu Emergency Medical Services reported. The Honolulu Police Department fielded 187 fireworks calls, made one arrest and issued one citation. An 18-year-old in the area of the Waikiki Aquarium was arrested on suspicion of two fireworks infractions, and the citation was for a similar offense.

The Honolulu Fire Department, however, said it didn’t receive a single fireworks-­related emergency call Tuesday.

Maui County received 57 fireworks complaints, the Maui Police Department said. A spokesperson said the calls were mostly for the use of illegal aerial fireworks or the use of fireworks beyond permitted times.

On Kauai, 47 fireworks calls were made to the Kauai Police Department, a spokesperson said. Most of the calls were for noise and the use of illegal aerial fireworks. No arrests were made for fireworks violations.

The Kauai Fire Department responded to a small brush fire in Hanapepe, although it’s not clear if it was fireworks related.