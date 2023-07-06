Kokua Line: When is smartphone class for kupuna?

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Question: Did they resume free summer computer instruction for seniors? I mean in-person?

Answer: No, the Seniors Helping Seniors computer classes you’re referring to haven’t been held since before the pandemic. However, an abbreviated schedule focusing on the basic use of a smartphone is set to kick off in Wahiawa this month. One-hour sessions are scheduled for July 14, 21 and 28 from 3 to 4 p.m., according to a news release from volunteer coordinator Rene Mansho.

Reservations are required, and fill quickly. Contact Mansho by phone at 808-291-6151 or email at renemansho@hawaii.rr.com.

The classes will be held at the Pineapple Crate at 1116 Whitmore Ave. in Wahiawa.

A $10 donation per session is suggested to support the program, which is being sponsored by the Great Aloha Run and Whitmore Economic Development Group.

The news release said these SHS sessions “are being offered in response to the interest and need for basic lessons for senior citizens who are frustrated and want help” fully utilizing their smartphones. It’s possible that the program may be extended, but that won’t be decided until after the first three weeks, it said.

Each one-hour lesson will include smartphone basics, including using the internet, texting, updating contacts, taking photos, and generally being comfortable with the device.

Q: Is Hawaiian Airlines having trouble processing online reservations paid for with a credit card? I wasted so much time last week trying to book a flight online. I could not get my credit card to go through; there’s nothing wrong with the credit card. Is this another glitch in their new tech rollout? I finally ended up calling and making the reservation over the phone.

A: There’s no widespread problem booking flights online with a credit card, a Hawaiian Airlines spokesperson said. There was a problem Friday with flight check-in via the airline’s website, mobile app and kiosks, but it was resolved that day and did not involve making new reservations, she said.

“Our data shows that while a very small percentage of bookings at times have taken longer to process, there is no widespread issue currently affecting web bookings,” spokesperson Marissa Villegas said by email Friday.

Anyone needing help booking their ticket should contact Hawaiian’s reservations department, she said. The phone number for customers in the United States and Canada is 800-367-5320. Contact numbers for other regions are listed at hawaiianairlines.com/contact-us/call.

As the reader noted, Hawaiian Airlines has dealt with various technical difficulties since changing its core reservations system in April. The airline has posted updates at hawaiianairlines.com/technology explaining how passengers can resolve some common problems while the new system is refined and improved.

Mahalo

Mahalo to Michael at the HOLO card help line. My senior HOLO card was about to expire and I needed to “add value” to the card by July 1. I decided to do it online and tried to follow the steps, but despite multiple attempts I couldn’t complete the process. Frustrated, I called the HOLO help line and I got Michael on the phone. He very patiently explained the process to me and clearly I was not quite getting it. He was so kind and completed the process for me. Yay! Michael is a great asset to the HOLO help line. — Grateful kupuna

(Editor’s note: For information about the HOLO card, used to ride Oahu’s public bus and rail systems, go to holocard.net anytime or call 808-768-HOLO (4656) from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.)

Write to Kokua Line at Honolulu Star-Advertiser, 500 Ala Moana Blvd., Suite 7-500, Honolulu, HI 96813; call 808-529-4773; or email kokualine@staradvertiser.com.