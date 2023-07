Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Central Pacific Bank has hired Liuone Faagai as its new group senior vice president and director of human resources. Faagai has more than 25 years of human resource management experience and is an adjunct professor at the University of Hawaii at Manoa Shidler College of Business. He holds a Master of Arts in human resource management from UH Manoa and Bachelor of Science in business management from the University of Phoenix. He also holds a professional human resources certification from the Society for Human Resources Management.

