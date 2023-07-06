comscore State to acquire Wahiawa system, including Lake Wilson | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

State to acquire Wahiawa system, including Lake Wilson

  • By Timothy Hurley thurley@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:33 p.m.

A bill that calls for the state to acquire the Wahiawa irrigation system — including Lake Wilson Reservoir, the Wahiawa Dam and spillway — was signed into law by Gov. Josh Green on Wednesday. Read more

