State to acquire Wahiawa system, including Lake Wilson

A bill that calls for the state to acquire the Wahiawa irrigation system — including Lake Wilson Reservoir, the Wahiawa Dam and spillway — was signed into law by Gov. Josh Green on Wednesday.

Senate Bill 833 requires the governor to negotiate the acquisition from owner Dole Food Co. Hawaii.

“We’re vulnerable,” Green said at a signing ceremony at the state Capitol. “When we’re not food secure, it’s evident we have to infuse our industry with resources for water. We have to make sure that we can expand this sector. We never go far enough, in my opinion, but this is a start.”

Dole Food has indicated it is prepared to give the irrigation system to the state in exchange for a maximum of 6 million gallons a day, the amount of water necessary to keep its agricultural operations going in Central Oahu.

The measure includes two state appropriations in the amount of $5 million to acquire a fee simple interest in the spillway and $21 million to repair and expand the spillway.

The system serves some 50 agricultural operations in Wahiawa, Waialua and Haleiwa with more than 500 farm jobs, and has the capacity to serve more.

“It’s critical that the state takes ownership and maintenance of this valuable resource,” said state Sen. Mike Gabbard, chair of the Senate Committee on Agriculture and Environment. “If not, who knows who the buyer would be and what it would be used for in the future.”

Brian Miyamoto, executive director of the Hawai‘i Farm Bureau, said the Wa­hiawa irrigation system is critical for Oahu farmers and ranchers who depend on it for their operations.

But, he said, there are other irrigation systems that also need funding.

“Irrigation systems were built, maintained operated and repaired by the plantations. They are gone. We are now depending on the state to help us with water irrigation systems,” he said.

SB 833 was one of 10 agricultural bills signed into law Wednesday by Green.

SB 1552 appropriates funds to support the Hawaii Ant Lab in its battle against little fire ants, while HB 692 increases the maximum administrative and criminal penalties for violators of the Hawaii pesticides law.

Two laws are related to Hawaii’s coffee industry.

SB 746 expands coffee labeling and advertising requirements and, among other things, prohibits the use of the term “All Hawaiian” in labeling or advertising for roasted coffee or instant coffee not produced entirely from green coffee beans grown and processed in Hawaii.

SB 1552 extends the sunset date for the coffee berry borer and coffee leaf rust pesticide subsidy program to June 30, 2025, and requires the Department of Agriculture to report to the Legislature on the issue.