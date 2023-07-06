Hawaii Beat | Sports UH women’s golf team adds 3 transfers By Star-Advertiser staff Today Updated 12:05 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! University of Hawaii women’s golf coach Julie Brooks announced three incoming transfers for the 2023-24 season. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. University of Hawaii women’s golf coach Julie Brooks announced three incoming transfers for the 2023-24 season. Kellie Yamane, an ‘Iolani graduate, played two seasons for Hawaii Pacific. She finished in a tie for 10th at the PacWest Championship. Yamane also finished runner-up at last month’s Manoa Cup at Oahu Country Club. Jordyn Parr is a transfer from San Jose State, where she was a two-time Women’s Golf Coaches Association All-American Scholar and averaged 75.62 strokes per round over three seasons. She competed in 47 tournaments for the Spartans. Emiko Sverduk competed in eight tournaments in her lone season at Washington State. She finished with a 77.83 scoring average. Registration open for keiki soccer clinic Registration is now open for the Pacific Rim Cup Keiki Soccer Clinic, which will be held Aug. 5 at the Waipio Peninsula Soccer Complex. The clinic, which is open to children ages 4-13, will run from 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Registration runs through July 14. Confirmed instructors are Hawaii’s Kenji Treschuk and Japan’s Takuya Yamada with additional coaches being announced at a later time. The cost is $25 per child and includes a complimentary Pacific Rim Cup T-shirt. To register, to go pacificrimcup.com. Previous Story Paddlers unite at Macfarlane Regatta Next Story Scoreboard – July 6, 2023