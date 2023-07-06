UH women’s golf team adds 3 transfers

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

University of Hawaii women’s golf coach Julie Brooks announced three incoming transfers for the 2023-24 season.

Kellie Yamane, an ‘Iolani graduate, played two seasons for Hawaii Pacific. She finished in a tie for 10th at the PacWest Championship. Yamane also finished runner-up at last month’s Manoa Cup at Oahu Country Club.

Jordyn Parr is a transfer from San Jose State, where she was a two-time Women’s Golf Coaches Association All-American Scholar and averaged 75.62 strokes per round over three seasons. She competed in 47 tournaments for the Spartans.

Emiko Sverduk competed in eight tournaments in her lone season at Washington State. She finished with a 77.83 scoring average.

Registration open for keiki soccer clinic

Registration is now open for the Pacific Rim Cup Keiki Soccer Clinic, which will be held Aug. 5 at the Waipio Peninsula Soccer Complex.

The clinic, which is open to children ages 4-13, will run from 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Registration runs through July 14.

Confirmed instructors are Hawaii’s Kenji Treschuk and Japan’s Takuya Yamada with additional coaches being announced at a later time.

The cost is $25 per child and includes a complimentary Pacific Rim Cup T-shirt.

To register, to go pacificrimcup.com.