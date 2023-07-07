Letter: Florida loves its rail, and so will Oahu

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Some years ago on our first visit to the Aloha State, I read in your newspaper about concerns and controversies swirling about impending construction of the Skyline.

I wrote and had published a letter to the editor hoping to offer a different perspective (“Rail proves worth in South Florida,” Star-Advertiser, Letters, June 1, 2016). As a longtime South Florida resident, we endured the same concerns and trepidation about the high cost, disruptions to businesses and individuals, traffic nightmares, and other divisional issues.

Yet in only 15 years, South Florida now has a burgeoning mass transit rail system: Tri Rail, with 24-hour service for three heavily populated counties; Metrorail and Metromover in Miami- Dade County; and our newest star, Brightline, high-speed rail now serving South Florida and on the cusp of offering three-hour high-speed rail from Miami to Orlando.

A pain in the rear? Yes. Controversial? Absolutely. A success, very popular, efficient and fun? Yeah, man.

We are delighted that paradise has an emerging rail system for everyone — residents and tourists.

Maybe in the future the easternmost station could be near Waikiki (please).

Douglas Hasty

Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

