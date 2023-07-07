Letter: Roth shines light on Hawaii political corruption

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Mahalo a hundred million times to Randall Roth (“‘Going along to get along’ leads to government corruption,” Star-Advertiser, Island Voices, June 29). His description of corruption in the city and state is one that I wish would go viral.

When he tallied the numbers, I was incredulous. Knowing it as I do, case by case over a couple of years, one thinks the corruption is isolated. We forgot until he reminded us that Hawaii at all levels is politically highly corrupt.

I wish it could be reprinted every day, everywhere and all at once, and then collectively something might be done to stop the malignancy.

As newspapers are shutting down every week, I am grateful Hawaii at least has some journalists still on the payroll and the Star-Advertiser is still providing news seven days a week to report what is happening and thankfully, accepting guest commentaries.

Fredrica “Ricki” Cassiday

Diamond Head

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter