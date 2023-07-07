Letter: ‘Stentorian Skyline’ blares announcements

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

When the rail departed Aloha Stadium heading west, kids and adults erupted in glee. People were smiling, talking, taking photos and videos of the unique view. Read more

It was fun — in some ways better than the fair!

As suggested, I got off a couple times, had lunch, walked about and continued on. Then I started noticing all the residences whose view was blocked by the Skyline. That made me feel sad.

Then at a station waiting for a ride, my eardrums were pained by the announcement system. Monster speakers at each station blared out the arrivals. I bet you could hear it half a mile or more from each side of the Skyline.

Thousands of people, especially those at an elevation equal to the speakers, will suffer it. Every few minutes, all day long until how late? Hopefully, the volume can be turned down.

If not, whoever designed or approved it should get their own set of speakers for their home and office, through which all complaints can be aired.

Michael Brown

Waikiki

