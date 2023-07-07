Editorial | Letters Letter: ‘Stentorian Skyline’ blares announcements Today Updated 12:05 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! When the rail departed Aloha Stadium heading west, kids and adults erupted in glee. People were smiling, talking, taking photos and videos of the unique view. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. When the rail departed Aloha Stadium heading west, kids and adults erupted in glee. People were smiling, talking, taking photos and videos of the unique view. It was fun — in some ways better than the fair! As suggested, I got off a couple times, had lunch, walked about and continued on. Then I started noticing all the residences whose view was blocked by the Skyline. That made me feel sad. Then at a station waiting for a ride, my eardrums were pained by the announcement system. Monster speakers at each station blared out the arrivals. I bet you could hear it half a mile or more from each side of the Skyline. Thousands of people, especially those at an elevation equal to the speakers, will suffer it. Every few minutes, all day long until how late? Hopefully, the volume can be turned down. If not, whoever designed or approved it should get their own set of speakers for their home and office, through which all complaints can be aired. Michael Brown Waikiki EXPRESS YOURSELF The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor. >> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. >> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813 >> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter Previous Story Letter: Grabauskas got bonus, but Kahikina got a C-