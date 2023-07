Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Two bills signed into law Wednesday will cut energy consumption, and carbon emissions, for Hawaii and its residents while also reducing costs — win-wins.

Senate Bill 691 authorizes the state energy officer to require minimum energy standards and water efficiencies for certain products, saving an estimated $175 million in utility bills over 25 years. House Bill 192 bans sales of most fluorescent lamps, which contain hazardous mercury; replacing them with energy-efficient LEDs will save a whopping $382 billion in electricity bills by 2050, along with keeping mercury out of Hawaii’s landfills and environment.