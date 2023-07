Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The state has taken a step toward food security with the authorized acquisition of the Wahiawa irrigation system, including the Lake Wilson Reservoir. Current owner Dole Foods Co. has indicated it’s willing to sign it over in exchange for up to 6 million gallons of water daily for ag operations.

Testimony on Senate Bill 933 also observes that ongoing appropriations for managing the system will be needed to deal with homeless encampments and other issues. Still, it seems a worthy investment.