comscore Jury begins deliberations in 1982 cold-case murder | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Jury begins deliberations in 1982 cold-case murder

  • By Leila Fujimori lfujimori@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:09 p.m.
  • STAR-ADVERTISER Thomas Lewis Garner is escorted into the circuit courtroom of judge Rowena Somerville on Thursday, July 6, 2023, in Honolulu.

    STAR-ADVERTISER

    Thomas Lewis Garner is escorted into the circuit courtroom of judge Rowena Somerville on Thursday, July 6, 2023, in Honolulu.

A 63-year-old Florida dental hygienist took the witness stand Thursday in his own defense at trial in the September 1982 murder of a visiting 25-year-old Delta Air Lines reservations clerk who was beaten and strangled to death, her body dumped off the side of Nuuanu Pali Road nearly 41 years ago. Read more

Previous Story
On the Move: Raquel Guss

Scroll Up