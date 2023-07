Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

ALTRES has appointed Raquel Guss as director of strategy and operational excellence for Hawaii-­based HR administration and staffing. Guss has over a decade of operations experience at CH Robinson, one of the largest global supply chain companies, where she supported clients such as Starbucks, Walmart and Target. Guss is a graduate of Northeastern University where she earned a journalism degree while minoring in business administration and Jewish studies.

