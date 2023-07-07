comscore Orion is first to complete Transpac race | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Beat | Sports

Orion is first to complete Transpac race

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:18 a.m.

Justin Shaffer’s MOD70 Orion became the first ship to complete the Transpacific Yacht Race, crossing the finish line at Diamond Head at 2:48 a.m. Thursday. Read more

