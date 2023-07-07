Orion is first to complete Transpac race

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Justin Shaffer’s MOD70 Orion became the first ship to complete the Transpacific Yacht Race, crossing the finish line at Diamond Head at 2:48 a.m. Thursday.

Orion’s elapsed time was four days, 17 hours and 48 minutes for the 2,225-nautical mile race, which started off San Pedro, Calif.

Orion’s crew consisted of Paul Allen, Hogan Beatie, Morgan Larson, Cam Lewis, Matt Noble and Shaffer.

Orion’s sistership Maserati Multi 70, skippered by Giovanni Soldini, finished at 8:55 a.m. Thursday with an elapsed time of four days, 23 hours, 55 minutes.

The overall winner of the race will be determined by corrected time, which is a handicap system that factors in the size of the yachts and design. The first yachts set sail June 27.