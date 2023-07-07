Hawaii Beat | Sports Orion is first to complete Transpac race By Star-Advertiser staff Today Updated 12:18 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Justin Shaffer’s MOD70 Orion became the first ship to complete the Transpacific Yacht Race, crossing the finish line at Diamond Head at 2:48 a.m. Thursday. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Justin Shaffer’s MOD70 Orion became the first ship to complete the Transpacific Yacht Race, crossing the finish line at Diamond Head at 2:48 a.m. Thursday. Orion’s elapsed time was four days, 17 hours and 48 minutes for the 2,225-nautical mile race, which started off San Pedro, Calif. Orion’s crew consisted of Paul Allen, Hogan Beatie, Morgan Larson, Cam Lewis, Matt Noble and Shaffer. Orion’s sistership Maserati Multi 70, skippered by Giovanni Soldini, finished at 8:55 a.m. Thursday with an elapsed time of four days, 23 hours, 55 minutes. The overall winner of the race will be determined by corrected time, which is a handicap system that factors in the size of the yachts and design. The first yachts set sail June 27. Previous Story Mindy Pennybacker: Surf film festival back after 3-year break Next Story Scoreboard – July 7, 2023