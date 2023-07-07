comscore Mariota featured in upcoming Netflix documentary | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Mariota featured in upcoming Netflix documentary

  • By Billy Hull bhull@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:17 a.m.
  • ASSOCIATED PRESS / NOV. 2022 Marcus Mariota was the Atlanta Falcons’ starting quarterback for the first 14 games of last season before rookie Desmond Ridder took over.

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Marcus Mariota visited with Campbell High School student-athletes in March and presented a donation to support the schools’ girls’ athletics programs.

Marcus Mariota’s tenure with the Atlanta Falcons lasted just one season, but there were cameras rolling for every minute of it. Read more

