Mariota featured in upcoming Netflix documentary

Marcus Mariota’s tenure with the Atlanta Falcons lasted just one season, but there were cameras rolling for every minute of it.

The former Saint Louis School star and Heisman Trophy winner at Oregon is one of three quarterbacks who will be featured in a Netflix documentary series “Quarterback” that will debut on Wednesday.

The eight-episode series will follow Mariota, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Minnesota’s Kirk Cousins through the 2022 season, which ended with the Chiefs winning the Super Bowl.

Mariota, who began his career playing five seasons with the Tennessee Titans before signing a two-year deal with the Las Vegas Raiders, signed to play for the Falcons in March 2022.

The documentary series, which is the first of its kind in a partnership between Netflix and the NFL, documents the entire season in which Mariota won an open competition with rookie Desmond Ridder and started the first 14 weeks of the season before he was benched in favor of the rookie.

The series will also delve into Mariota’s upbringing and life in Hawaii, which is what appealed the most to him and his family, which now includes his 6-month-old daughter, Makaia, who was born in December.

“I think it will be a great perspective for people who don’t understand Hawaii that don’t understand kind of how the Polynesian culture is and the island life,” Mariota said in a radio interview with KKEA 1420-AM last week. “To be able to share that with the world was an opportunity I couldn’t pass up. All of the interviews, all of the mic’d up scenes, it is what it is, but I think for me just to be able to share my story was pretty cool.”

Mariota said he was mic’d up for every game and for one full day of practice each week. Every so often, the crew would then come to his house and document his family life.