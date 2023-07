Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The recent Supreme Court decision to ban affirmative action in colleges may also ban federal monies to colleges under Executive Order 11246, which stipulated that any federal monies in excess of $50,000 going to colleges must promote equal employment opportunities through affirmative action policies.

In other words, there should be more substance to the recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling since federal assistance to all colleges is now in jeopardy of being withheld.

Jay Pineda

Waikiki

