Letter: Armed teachers can prevent mass shootings

On July 4, at the National Education Association (NEA) teachers convention, President Joe Biden said, “Congress must pass commonsense gun safety laws to protect our kids and educators.” Then he added, “Arming teachers is not the answer.”

Since the Democratic Party was the majority in the U.S. House and U.S. Senate during Biden’s first two years, that means Congress will not pass anything no matter which party is in charge.

Qualified, trained, volunteer teachers (many who are military and police veterans) are not only the first line of defense, they also are the only sensible solution to stopping mass shootings at our schools. Pandering to the powerful teachers’ union will also not stop these shootings.

Mary Monohon

Kailua

