comscore Letter: Armed teachers can prevent mass shootings | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Letters

Letter: Armed teachers can prevent mass shootings

  • Today
  • Updated 1:12 a.m.

On July 4, at the National Education Association (NEA) teachers convention, President Joe Biden said, “Congress must pass commonsense gun safety laws to protect our kids and educators.” Read more

Previous Story
Editorial: Stop fentanyl with action, test strips

Scroll Up