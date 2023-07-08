Editorial | Letters Letter: COVID-related funding should be returned, too Today Updated 1:12 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! I am in support of wiping out these student loans. It is an investment in America’s future. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. I am in support of wiping out these student loans. It is an investment in America’s future. However there should be stipulations. I won’t go into details. I would like to address those who received COVID-19-related funding (and never paid it back), as a way to stop this injustice regarding student loans. If student loans must be paid back, so should all COVID-related funding that many of the very wealthy received — even those same people sitting in Congress. Connect the two as one. No loan forgiveness for students, no COVID-related funding forgiveness for the wealthy. Let’s stop the inequity and injustice. Benjamin Shafer Hauula EXPRESS YOURSELF The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor. >> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. >> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813 >> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter Previous Story Editorial: Stop fentanyl with action, test strips