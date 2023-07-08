Letter: COVID-related funding should be returned, too

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

I am in support of wiping out these student loans. It is an investment in America’s future. Read more

I am in support of wiping out these student loans. It is an investment in America’s future.

However there should be stipulations. I won’t go into details.

I would like to address those who received COVID-19-related funding (and never paid it back), as a way to stop this injustice regarding student loans.

If student loans must be paid back, so should all COVID-related funding that many of the very wealthy received — even those same people sitting in Congress.

Connect the two as one. No loan forgiveness for students, no COVID-related funding forgiveness for the wealthy.

Let’s stop the inequity and injustice.

Benjamin Shafer

Hauula

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter