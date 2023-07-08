comscore Builder of Skyline’s ‘airport’ segment sues city | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Builder of Skyline’s ‘airport’ segment sues city

  • By Andrew Gomes agomes@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 1:11 a.m.
  • GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM STG claims that the Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation failed to compensate it for delays that held up its work building 5.2 miles of elevated guideway and four stations between Aloha Stadium and Middle Street. Pictured is the unfinished Skyline station at Lagoon Drive.

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM The Lelepaua station at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport as seen on March 28.

A contractor building the second segment of Hono­lulu’s Skyline rail system has sued the city agency developing the project over $99.1 million in alleged unpaid extra time and work. Read more

