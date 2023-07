Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Hikers climbing the popular Koko Crater Stairs hike in Hawaii will find the platform at the summit has been replaced.

In place of an expansive, metal grate platform — which had deteriorated — there is now a considerably smaller one. The newly constructed viewing platform offers just about 71 square feet of space, surrounded by railing, and is accessible by a set of steps.

As announced earlier, the Honolulu Department of Parks and Recreation embarked on a $426,800 project to dismantle the previous structure and replace it with the current one in early June.

The trail that begins at Koko Head Regional Park was closed on four separate days in June during helicopter work.

On June 29, DPR announced in a social media post that the work had been completed, and the trail was open, with the new viewing platform in place, just in time for the Fourth of July holiday weekend.

The original platform formerly served as the top of a World War II-era radar station and became an impromptu viewing platform for the trail, which was made up of former tramway tracks.

The tramway was decommissioned and turned over to the city in 1966. Since then the platform left behind has become a popular destination — considered by many the reward for the 1,000-plus-step climb — for its 360-degree views.

But over the years it had rusted and collapsed, leaving exposed gaps in some areas.

The city had planned to remove the original platform for safety reasons years ago, but postponed the project after receiving pushback from the community, particularly from its nonprofit partner, the Kokonut Koalition, that raised funds and volunteered thousands of hours to repair the stairs.

The city said it had consulted with the Kokonut Koalition about the project before moving forward. The new platform is designed for recreational use, officials said, and was built atop the existing concrete foundation.

The new platform received mixed reactions from the public, with some calling it a perfect selfie spot, while others said it was “tiny” and much too small for the volume of hikers that climb up. Yet others questioned the price, and why there needed to be a viewing platform at the summit at all.

Thousands of hikers — residents and visitors alike — climb up the Koko Crater Stairs every week.

The city’s primary contractor for the project was Kaikor Construction Co., with SEY Engineers as a consultant.