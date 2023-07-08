comscore City seeks dismissal of LGBTQ+ lawsuit involving liquor commission | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
City seeks dismissal of LGBTQ+ lawsuit involving liquor commission

  • By Ian Bauer ibauer@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 1:12 a.m.
  • KAT WADE / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER According to the plaintiff’s complaint, Peter Nakagawa, Honolulu Liquor Commission’s chief investigator, testified that the high concentration of Chinatown patrols was due to the large number of registered complaints in the Chinatown area. Nakagawa is pictured in 2019 aboard the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Joseph Gerczak.

The city was in court Friday before Chief Judge Derrick Watson arguing its motion filed May 5 for a summary judgment to move the case beyond a trial and resolve the matter outright. Read more

