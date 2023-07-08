White House commission focuses on Asian Americans, Native Hawaiians and Pacific Islanders
By Nina Wu nwu@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 1:11 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Moderator Krystal Ka‘ai, left; Nani A. Coloretti, deputy director of the Office of Management and Budget at the White House; Erika L. Moritsugu, deputy assistant to President Joe Biden and Asian American/Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander senior liaison at the White House; and Jamila Thompson, senior adviser to the U.S. trade representative at the White House, spoke at Friday’s summit.
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
U.S. Sen. Brian Schatz spoke during Friday’s economic summit at the state Capitol.