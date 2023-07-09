comscore Column: Family support reduces homelessness | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Island Voices

Column: Family support reduces homelessness

  • By Michael Ullman
  • Today
  • Updated 12:49 a.m.
  Michael Ullman

    COURTESY PHOTO

    Michael Ullman

The most recent homeless point in time count by the Continuum of Care program on Oahu and the neighbor islands continues to show high levels of unsheltered homelessness, as documented now for more than 30 years since the first official Hawaii homeless census in 1991. Read more

