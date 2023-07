Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The reality is that our rail transit system, Skyline, will be a financial burden to Hawaii residents for generations to come. Read more

Rail officials are excited that it is finally, at least partially, operational. They will be monitoring the ridership, carefully analyzing the data.

While total counts can be useful, the makeup of the riders is most important. Tourists and regular bus riders help with the revenue, but what is needed to alleviate traffic is getting drivers off the road and into the trains.

I may be a pessimist, but I think I am also a realist — I do not believe most drivers will give up their cars for the rail.

Clark Himeda

Kuliouou

