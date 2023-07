Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The decision by the U.S. Supreme Court to end affirmative action, which was enacted to encourage and improve racial diversity in colleges and univer- sities, is a major setback for educational equality. Read more

The decision by the U.S. Supreme Court to end affirmative action, which was enacted to encourage and improve racial diversity in colleges and univer- sities, is a major setback for educational equality. Affirmative action acts as a powerful antidote to the poisonous effects of racism and discrimination. Critics of the decision have denounced the court as a right-wing instrument of hate and exclusion.

In his opinion, Chief Justice John Roberts mentioned the court’s 2003 decision reaffirming the constitutionality of affirmative action programs, noting that Justice Sandra Day O’Connor, writing for the court at the time, had suggested that there would have to be an end at some future point. That time has now come, Roberts said.

While I agree that one day this program must end, now is not the time.

Achieving racial and educational equality in all segments of our society as well as redressing this nation’s past discriminatory practices are the goals of the affirmative action programs. But by virtue of the court’s decision, those visions of equality remain a dream.

Rod B. Catiggay

Mililani

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter