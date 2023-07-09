Editorial | Letters Letter: Pay transparency good for workforce Today Updated 12:48 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Mahalo to the legislators who supported Senate Bill 1057! Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Mahalo to the legislators who supported Senate Bill 1057! SB 1057 requires pay transparency; prohibits wage discrimination in protected classes; and requires equal pay for substantially similar work by employers with 50 or more employees. While this puts Hawaii in good company with the many other states with such transparency laws, the journey to pay equity is far from over. We must recover falling from 89% in 2019 to 80% in 2021 (84% national average). While worthwhile, SB 1057, effective Jan. 1, 2024, leaves out many Hawaii workers, mostly in small businesses. I understand the significant challenges faced by our small businesses and also understand the costs of not addressing pay equity. Employers share with me hiring challenges with potential employees asking about pay equity, their concerns about employee retention, and the related cost of training new employees. What more can we do to support our workforce? Nancy Rustad Kamuela, Hawaii island EXPRESS YOURSELF The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor. >> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. >> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813 >> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter Previous Story Letter: COVID-related funding should be returned, too