Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

This week’s synopses:

“While You Were Sleeping”

Episodes 9-10

6:40 p.m. today

Hong-joo defies her fate and goes back to her work as a reporter. She believes her fate can be changed and challenges her dreams.

Episodes 11-12

7:50 p.m. today

A criminal seeks out Yoo-bum’s counsel. An unexpected case causes Yoo-bum to blame the prosecutors for their ineptitude. Hong-joo wakes up screaming from a nightmare.

“Cheer Up”

Episode 1

7:45 p.m. Monday

Do Hae Yi is a freshman at Yonhee University who favors practicality and has an eye toward the future. She is presented with an unexpected offer she cannot ­refuse.

Episode 2

7:45 p.m. Tuesday

Do Hae Yi joined the cheer squad with ulterior motives. The training is hard, but an unintentional romance is a little exciting. Meanwhile, someone threatens Hae Yi.

“Good Supper”

Episodes 41-42

7:50 p.m. Wednesday

Jung-hoon tells Young-shin he wants her near, no matter what relationship they have. Jung-hoon confronts Da-jung, telling her to take out her anger on him, not Young-shin. O-bok tells him Da-jung’s angry behavior only confirms her feelings for him. Young-shin asks Joon-young to date out of spite when Da-jung gets the wrong idea about her and Jung-hoon.

Episodes 43-44

7:50 p.m. Thursday

Young-shin shows affection toward Joon-young in the palace’s kitchen, for ­Da-jung’s benefit. Min-kyung sees this and confronts Young-shin, warning her to stay away from her son. Sook-jung seeks out Kyung-su to persuade him to make Young-shin resign. He becomes furious with her and tells to stay out of Young-shin’s life.

“Gwanggaeto”

Episode 55

7:50 p.m. Friday

Sagal Hyeon demands that King Jinsa turn over Ha Muji, but the king denies knowing anything about him. However, Ha Muji appears, and King Jinsa orders Sagal Hyeon and the Goguryeo envoy to be imprisoned. Asin tries to prevent a war between Goguryeo and Baekje, but King Jinsa is too proud to back down.

Episode 56

7:50 p.m. Saturday

Damdeok spreads a false rumor that the Goguryeo forces are headed toward Gwanmiseong and attacks the small forts around Gwanmiseong without facing much resistance. After hearing the news, King Jinsa determines that it is Wiryeseong that Damdeok is after. Asin tries to tell Jinsa that Damdeok is really after Gwanmiseong, but Jisa ignores him.

Jeff Chung is general manager of KBFD TV, which televises Korean dramas with English subtitles. Reach him at 808-521-8066 or jeffchung@kbfd.com.