comscore Manoa Valley Theatre’s ‘Chinese Lady’ puts spotlight on history, racism | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Features

Manoa Valley Theatre’s ‘Chinese Lady’ puts spotlight on history, racism

  • By John Berger jberger@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:48 a.m.
  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Diana Wan, middle, plays Afong Moy in Manoa Valley Theatre’s “The Chinese Lady,” which is directed by Reiko Ho, right. Alvin Chan, left, is Moy’s translator Atung.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Diana Wan, middle, plays Afong Moy in Manoa Valley Theatre’s “The Chinese Lady,” which is directed by Reiko Ho, right. Alvin Chan, left, is Moy’s translator Atung.

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Jennifer Yee Stierli plays Afong Moy in Manoa Valley Theatre’s “The Chinese Lady,” which is directed by Reiko Ho. Alvin Chan is Moy’s translator Atung.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Jennifer Yee Stierli plays Afong Moy in Manoa Valley Theatre’s “The Chinese Lady,” which is directed by Reiko Ho. Alvin Chan is Moy’s translator Atung.

Imagine a time when Chinese people were considered so unusual that Americans would pay to see a Chinese woman wear traditional attire, eat with chopsticks, sing songs in Cantonese and display her tiny bound feet. Read more

Previous Story
K-Drama: South Korean law revamps way to count age

Scroll Up