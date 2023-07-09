comscore Kokua Line: When will city’s new pickleball courts open? | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News | Kokua Line

Kokua Line: When will city’s new pickleball courts open?

  • By Christine Donnelly cdonnelly@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:47 a.m.

Question: Several months ago the city announced it would be opening a new pickleball complex. When? Court space is still at a premium. Read more

Previous Story
City seeks dismissal of LGBTQ+ lawsuit involving liquor commission

Scroll Up