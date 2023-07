Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Gov. Josh Green has announced six judicial nominees for consideration to fill the vacancy left by Oahu Circuit Judge Christine Kuriyama, who retired in June.

Additionally Chief Justice Mark Recktenwald is seeking public comment on eight judicial nominees to fill three vacancies at the Oahu District Court.

The following nominees are on both lists:

>> Harvey Demetrakopoulos, an attorney with the law firm of Shim & Chang, is a graduate of the University of Hawaii’s William S. Richardson School of Law. He was admitted into the Hawaii State Bar in 1989.

>> David Hayakawa, a criminal defense lawyer, and a graduate of UH William S. Richardson School of Law. He was admitted to the Hawaii bar in 1987.

>> Chastity Imamura, an administrative hearings officer with the Office of Dispute Resolution. She graduated from the William S. Richardson School of Law and was admitted in 2002 to the Hawaii bar.

>> Jordon Kimura, an attorney and co-managing partner with McCorriston Miller Mukai MacKinnon. He graduated from the William S. Richardson School of Law and was admitted in 2000 to the Hawaii bar.

>> Rochelle Vidinha (Cusumano), a deputy prosecutor with the Honolulu Department of the Prosecuting Attorney. She graduated from the William S. Richardson School of Law and was admitted in 2001 to the Hawaii bar.

Green must make his appointment by Aug. 4. The public may comment by going to governor.hawaii.gov/contact-us/contact-the- governor/.

The following nominees for the district court only are as follows:

>> Robert Brown, an attorney with Starn O’Toole Marcus & Fisher, who serves as per diem judge in the Oahu District Family Court. He graduated from the William S. Richardson School of Law and was admitted in 2014 to the Hawaii bar.

>> Erika Ireland has her own private practice and serves as a per diem judge in the Oahu District Court.

>> Steven Nichols is a deputy public defender with the Office of the Public Defender. He is a graduate of the William S. Richardson School of Law and was admitted in 2002 to the Hawaii bar.

Comments about the qualifications and character of the district and circuit court nominees may be sent to Chief Justice Mark Recktenwald, Supreme Court of Hawaii, 417 S. King St., Honolulu, Hawaii 96813, Fax: 808-539-4703, or email chiefjustice@courts.hawaii.gov

Comments must be postmarked, emailed, faxed or hand-delivered by Friday. All comments will be kept confidential.