Visitor numbers show Hawaii’s national parks continue to enthrall
By Christie Wilson cwilson@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 12:47 a.m.
Visitors entered the USS Arizona Memorial in Pearl Harbor on Friday.
Cameron Esfahani, left, Margaret Esfahani, 10, and Jane Oglesby enjoyed the view Friday at an overlook peering into Haleakala Crater. “It’s awesome,” said Esfahani, who lives in San Jose, Calif. “I thought it would be colder, but it’s really nice being above the cloud layer. It’s unreal.”
Haleakala National Park saw 581,178 recreational visits for the first five months of 2023, up 43% from the same period in 2022, according to preliminary data from the National Park Service. Park visitors take in the view from the Haleakala Visitor Center at the 9,740-foot elevation.
With mandatory reservations during sunrise hours at Haleakala National Park, more visitors are opting to view the sunset.
Visitor attendance has skyrocketed at Hawaii’s three major national parks as post-pandemic summer travel hits its stride. Matt Clark, left, of Cary, N.C., with daughter Graelyn, 8, second from left, wife Erica, and daughter Ansley, 10, paused for reflection at the USS Arizona Memorial at the Pearl Harbor National Memorial on Friday.
U.S. National Park Service park ranger Stan Cindrity, middle, talked to visitors on the USS Arizona Memorial on Friday. With mandatory reservations during sunrise hours at Haleakala National Park, more visitors, at left, are opting to view the sunset.