Hawaii News

Visitor numbers show Hawaii’s national parks continue to enthrall

  • By Christie Wilson cwilson@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:47 a.m.
  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Visitors entered the USS Arizona Memorial in Pearl Harbor on Friday.

  • CHRISTIE WILSON / CWILSON@STARADVERTISER.COM Cameron Esfahani, left, Margaret Esfahani, 10, and Jane Oglesby enjoyed the view Friday at an overlook peering into Haleakala Crater. “It’s awesome,” said Esfahani, who lives in San Jose, Calif. “I thought it would be colder, but it’s really nice being above the cloud layer. It’s unreal.”

  • CHRISTIE WILSON / CWILSON@STARADVERTISER.COM Haleakala National Park saw 581,178 recreational visits for the first five months of 2023, up 43% from the same period in 2022, according to preliminary data from the National Park Service. Park visitors take in the view from the Haleakala Visitor Center at the 9,740-foot elevation.

  • COURTESY NATIONAL PARK SERVICE With mandatory reservations during sunrise hours at Haleakala National Park, more visitors are opting to view the sunset.

  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Visitor attendance has skyrocketed at Hawaii’s three major national parks as post-pandemic summer travel hits its stride. Matt Clark, left, of Cary, N.C., with daughter Graelyn, 8, second from left, wife Erica, and daughter Ansley, 10, paused for reflection at the USS Arizona Memorial at the Pearl Harbor National Memorial on Friday.

  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM U.S. National Park Service park ranger Stan Cindrity, middle, talked to visitors on the USS Arizona Memorial on Friday. With mandatory reservations during sunrise hours at Haleakala National Park, more visitors, at left, are opting to view the sunset.

Attendance this year at the state’s three major national park sites is on track to surpass 2019 visitor totals, before the COVID-19 pandemic virtually shut down tourism to the islands. Read more

