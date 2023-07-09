comscore Utility pole replacement to disrupt Kaimuki traffic | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Utility pole replacement to disrupt Kaimuki traffic

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:46 a.m.

Hawaiian Electric crews and contractors will be replacing a utility pole on Waialae Avenue starting Monday, affecting eastbound traffic at the lower end of Kaimuki over several days. Read more

Previous Story
City seeks dismissal of LGBTQ+ lawsuit involving liquor commission

Scroll Up