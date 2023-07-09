Utility pole replacement to disrupt Kaimuki traffic

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Hawaiian Electric crews and contractors will be replacing a utility pole on Waialae Avenue starting Monday, affecting eastbound traffic at the lower end of Kaimuki over several days.

Prep and finishing work by contractors will disrupt traffic from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Monday through Wednesday and on July 21 and July 24, according to a news release.

Additionally, overnight work will be required when Hawaiian Electric crews replace the pole from 10 p.m. July 20 to 4:30 a.m. July 21.

The work on all dates will require closure of the far-right eastbound lane and bike lane on Waialae Avenue between 1st and 3rd avenues, the release said. During the project, the Waialae Avenue entrance to the 7-Eleven parking lot will be blocked, but customers can access the lot from 2nd Avenue.

Hawaiian Electric said special-duty police officers will provide traffic control, and message boards will be posted to alert motorists of the work. The work zone will be marked by traffic cones, arrow boards and safety signs. Motorists should anticipate delays and plan accordingly.