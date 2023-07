Bulked-up Hawaii QB ready unleash some Schager bombs

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

In the competition for name-image-likeness dollars, the University of Hawaii football team has attracted Young Money.

Young Money APAA Sports started an apparel line for quarterback Brayden Schager and also is looking to provide NIL deals for other Warriors.

“They’re trying to get NILs for the whole team,” Schager said. “They’re trying to bring the NILs to Hawaii.”

Legendary rapper Lil Wayne is founder and COO of Young Money Entertainment, which spawned Young Money APAA Sports. The subdivision’s co-director Adie Von Gontard, who formed APAA Sports Group, is the great grandson of the founder of Anheuser-Busch and grandson of the former owner of the St. Louis Cardinals.

Schager, who grew up in Dallas County, enjoys the convenience of the agency’s Texas-based office. “I can meet with them when I’m home in Dallas, which is really nice,” Schager said.

The agency produced logo and “Schager Bomb” T-shirts, long-sleeve shirts, sweatshirts, sweatpants, hats and beanies. Mike Roach, national recruiting analyst for 247sports, popularized the “Schager Bomb” phrase after national editor Brandon Huffman’s description of Schager’s deep throws for Highland Park High and on the 7-on-7 circuit. “It stuck since high school,” Schager said.

Of the early response to thebraydenschager.com, Schager said, “a bunch of my friends back home are wearing it. Guys out here, too. It’s pretty fun.”

Schager’s focus has been on gaining strength and mastering the run-and-shoot offense that head coach Timmy Chang fully implemented this year.

“The run-and-shoot has been great,” Schager said. “It’s getting on the same page. These (player-run practices) have been great with the receivers. It might look sloppy at times, but there are some good days as well. We’re doing a lot better.”

Strength/conditioning coordinator Kody Cooke has praised Schager’s physical development. Schager, who is 6 feet 3, has gained between 10 and 15 pounds and now is in the 225-230 range. Since the end of the 2022 season, he has increased his back squat from 400 pounds to 450 pounds.

“It’s a testament to Coach Cooke and Coach (Ryan Ishihara),” Schager said. “Coach Cooke has really emphasized putting on some muscle so I could take some hits better.”

Last year, Schager was sacked 13 times in 413 plays. He averaged 5.5 yards on scrambles and keepers. “I feel I maintained my speed,” Schager said of his offseason workouts. “I think I even got faster.”

He also has improved his arm strength, lengthening his deep throws by about 10 yards. “I can throw it about 70 (yards), maybe a little over 70,” he said. “I think the receivers have noticed it as well. It definitely feels I’m throwing the ball a lot farther.”

Last year, Schager connected on 33.9% of throws that were airborne for a least 20 yards from the line of scrimmage. Discounting the four drops, Schager was 36.2% on deep throws. That adjusted rate is comparable to Chang’s deep accuracy when he was a record-setting UH quarterback in the early 2000s.

“I’m really working on my deep ball,” said Schager, whose adjusted accuracy was 76.1% on non-dropped passes up to 9 yards. “Deep balls are part of the offense. I hope we can stretch the field vertically. That’s a big thing we need to be able to do.”