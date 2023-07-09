Dave Reardon: Wie West showed no fear in career that inspired so many
- By Dave Reardon dreardon@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 12:46 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
-
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Michelle Wie West shared smiles and a hand shake with Annika Sorenstam’s husband, Mike McGee, during Friday’s U.S. Women’s Open second round, which turned out to be Wie West’s final pro round.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree