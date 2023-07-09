Hawaii Baseball Report – July 9, 2023

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Statistics of players with Hawaii ties in professional baseball through Friday's games. Players who are on the injured or suspended list and whose stats have not changed since last week are not listed.

>> The Oakland A’s designated Rico Garcia (Saint Louis/Hawaii Pacific) for assignment on Friday. They have seven days to trade him or place him on waivers. If they choose the latter and he goes unclaimed, they may send him back to the minor leagues or release him.

>> Pitcher Joey Cantillo (Kailua) pitched 12⁄3 scoreless, hitless innings in the Futures Game on Saturday. He walked one and struck out two.

>> The Reno Aces placed Josh Rojas (Hawaii) on the seven-day injured list on Tuesday with lumbar spine inflammation.

>> Pitcher Dylan Spain (Saint Louis/UH HIlo) of the Double-A Hartford Yard Goats started a rehab assignment Friday with the Rockies’ rookie league team in Arizona. He pitched a hitless, scoreless inning with one strikeout and one walk.

>> The Padres promoted pitcher Carter Loewen (UH) to the High Class A Fort Wayne TinCaps from the Single-A Lake Elsinore Storm on June 27. Thanks to reader JN in Pearl City for the heads up.

