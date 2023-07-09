comscore Hawaii running back Gary Allen remembered for magnetic personality | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Hawaii running back Gary Allen remembered for magnetic personality

  • By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:46 a.m.
  • STAR-ADVERTISER / 1981 UH running back Gary Allen rushed for 1,006 yards in 1981. Allen broke away from the Colorado State defense in game on Nov. 28, 1981.

    STAR-ADVERTISER / 1981

    UH running back Gary Allen rushed for 1,006 yards in 1981. Allen broke away from the Colorado State defense in game on Nov. 28, 1981.

  • STEPHEN TSAI / STSAI@STARADVERTISER.COM Reveiver Jaden Allen, with his father, Gary Allen, at a UH practice on Aug. 20, 2019.

    STEPHEN TSAI / STSAI@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Reveiver Jaden Allen, with his father, Gary Allen, at a UH practice on Aug. 20, 2019.

  • STAR-ADVERTISER / 1979 Gary Allen struck a pose during a UH photo session.

    STAR-ADVERTISER / 1979

    Gary Allen struck a pose during a UH photo session.

Allen, the most prolific rusher in UH football history, died of heart failure on Saturday in Los Angeles. He was 63. Read more

Previous Story
Television and radio – July 8, 2023
Next Story
Scoreboard - July 9, 2023

Scroll Up