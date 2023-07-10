Letter: Carrying guns legally a deterrent to criminals

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The idea that more guns result in more shootings comes from someone who has not read John R. Lott Jr.’s book, “More Guns, Less Crime.”

That 442-page book studied in detail gun laws down to the county level and found that regions that allowed citizens to carry guns had less violent crime.

Criminals don’t care about laws. They carry guns without permission. What criminals care about is getting shot by a legal gun owner carrying a gun.

When legal gun owners carry guns, the risk to criminals is increased. Criminals are less inclined to pull a gun on someone if they think that someone else can shoot back.

The governor, Legislature, mayor, and City Council have it all wrong in thinking that the law-abiding gun owners are the problem.

If legally carrying a gun is a problem, why are the police allowed to carry guns? Our politicians simply don’t trust us, the citizenry, and that says more about the politicians than it does the citizen.

Hawaii gun laws only strengthen the hand of criminals by restricting and disarming law-abiding citizens.

Michael Lee

Wilhelmina Rise

