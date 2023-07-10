comscore Letter: Carrying guns legally a deterrent to criminals | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Letter: Carrying guns legally a deterrent to criminals

  Today
  Updated 12:05 a.m.

The idea that more guns result in more shootings comes from someone who has not read John R. Lott Jr.’s book, “More Guns, Less Crime.” Read more

